Ats Brescia, in collaboration with the Asst Spedali Civili, Franciacorta and Garda, offers free (and without reservation) the anti-Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, both on Saturday 4 March – on the occasion of the International Day against the Papilloma Virus – and in the week from Monday 6 to Friday 10 March. Prevention against HPV prevents Papilloma Virus infection which causes different types of cancer: among these the most frequent is cervical cancer, the only cancer to date totally attributable to an infection and preventable with a vaccination.

Vaccinations (free)

The vaccination is offered to all girls between 11 and 25 years old, to all boys between 11 and 18 years old (born since 2006) and to some categories considered at risk (info at this link) without age limits. In order to be vaccinated, you can present yourself, without a reservation, in the vaccination centers made available by the local Asst. A sort of Open Day is scheduled for Saturday 4 March: vaccinations in Poncarale (Via Enrico Fermi 35) from 10 to 16, in Chiari (Italmark shopping center in Via Brescia) from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 18, in Lonato del Garda (Rocca shopping center in Via Battisti) from 8.30 to 17.30.

This is instead the (free) vaccination program from Monday 6 to Friday 10 March.

Civil Hospital Asst : Via Enrico Fermi 35 Poncarale from 9 to 12;

: Via Enrico Fermi 35 Poncarale from 9 to 12; Asst Franciacorta : Via Brescia 31 (Italmark) Chiari Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30 to 12 and from 14 to 16;

: Via Brescia 31 (Italmark) Chiari Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30 to 12 and from 14 to 16; Asst Garda: Via Falcone 18 Montichiari Monday from 9 to 11.30, from Tuesday to Friday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16; Via Adua Desenzano (Le Vele) Monday and Tuesday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16, Wednesday from 9 to 11.30, Thursday and Friday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16; Piazza Donatori di Sangue Leno from Monday to Wednesday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16, Thursday from 9 to 11.30, Friday from 9 to 11.30 and from 15 to 16; Gavardo Via Gosa 74 (hospital) Monday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16, Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16, Friday from 9 to 11.30; Via Reverberi 2 Nozza di Vestone Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11.30 and from 14 to 16.

Il Papilloma Virus

The vaccine is extremely safe and effective in preventing over 90% of HPV-associated cancers (cervical, vaginal, anal, penile and oropharyngeal cancers) and has been safely administered to millions of girls and boys all over the world. Even today, cervical cancer alone causes over 1,000 deaths a year in Italy. It should be remembered that for all women, starting from the age of 25, even if vaccinated, it is important to adhere to the screening program against cervical cancer promoted by ATS Brescia which allows

early detection and treatment of pre-cancer lesions. Further details at this link.







