Fifth episode of the evening of Amici 22 high voltage. There is one month left until the conclusion of Amici 22: the final will be held on Sunday 14 May to avoid the concomitance with the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in which Marco Mengoni will be the protagonist with the song “Due vite”.

The teams

The circle is tightening more and more I’m alone nine contestants remained in the race after the eliminations of MeganNdg, Gianmarco, little gSamu e Alessio. Now all three teams have the same number of players. Rudy Zerbi-Alessandra Celentano: Aaron, Ramon e Isobel.

Lorella Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo: Angelina, Cricca and Maddalena.

Arisa-Raimondo Todaro: Wax, Federica and Mattia.

The Judges

Now the role of three judges it’s clear: Cristiano Malgioglio he is the “free hitter” and also the soul of this jury. His comments are almost never trivial and occasionally even displace, arousing the hilarity of the public. Joseph Giofrè he is a specialist in dance and his comments in this discipline are always pertinent. Although few times she deviates from the do-gooders that she too often reigns among the judges. Instead, he is accused of doing good by many quarters Michael Goodwho seems unable to mesh well in the role of judge of this edition of the talent show.

The Gauntlets

That of the Gauntlets it is now a custom for Maria De Filippi’s talent show and this week they are also discussing. Also in this episode, Maddalena and Isobel were called upon by Alessandra Celentano: they have to dance and, whoever wants to, sing a piece of a musical. Isobel immediately accepted willingly, Maddalena instead expressed perplexities. As well as Waxwho refused two Gauntlets: the one against Federica and the one against Angelina.

The eliminated

Only one eliminated also for the fifth episode of the Amici 22 evening. The singer Federica and the dancer Ramon are in the ballot. As is customary, to communicate the name of eliminated contestant it will be Maria De Filippi in the house at the end of the episode on Saturday 15 April.