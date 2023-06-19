From Naples to the USA: “Mare fuori” and the possible remake in Texas (produced by HBO)

Instead of the gulf of Naples, the desert of Texas: this could be the American version of Sea out. The giant Hbo would be interested in a production of the series, however, set on the border with Mexico. The Corriere della Sera who anticipates the news explains that, however, at the moment, the negotiations are at a standstill due to the strike in the sector which is blocking overseas production.

The announcement of the Mare Fuori film at the Nastri d’Argento award ceremony

Yesterday, Saturday 17 June, the popular Italian production received the award for Series of the Year at the Nastri d’Argento. While working on the fourth season, Picomedia producer Roberto Sessa has already announced the fifth and sixth. And sis would be working for one spin-off of the series. «We have also been working on the film for some time, it will concern the stories of the characters outside prison. There will be the same team of writers but we are still looking for a strong idea so I don’t even know if there will be the same actors or part of them. It certainly won’t be set in the Ipm. And Picomedia also has a series on women’s prison in preparation, Free nateswhich was in gestation already before Sea out. So no kinship with the boys of the Institute». A type of Orange is the new black Italian style.

