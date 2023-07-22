From Omega 3 comes help to lung health – Medicine

Not just for the heart: Omega 3 fatty acids, which some fish are rich in, could also help keep the lungs healthy. This is the content of a study supported by the American National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

“We know a lot about the role of diet in cancer and cardiovascular disease, but the role of diet in chronic lung disease is very little studied,” study coordinator Patricia A. Cassano said in a statement.

The idea behind the study, the researchers explain, is that “inflammation contributes to the decline in lung function and the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.” Omega-3 fatty acids, on the other hand, have anti-inflammatory properties and could therefore benefit lung health.

The researchers tested this hypothesis by analyzing data on the intake of Omega 3 and lung health of 15,000 Americans followed between the ages of 7 and 20. The study found that people with higher levels of Omega 3 in their blood had better lung function over time. The discovery was confirmed in a second part of the study which analyzed data from an English biobank.

“This study adds to growing evidence that omega-3 fatty acids as part of a healthy diet may also be important for lung health,” Cassano added. This line of research, “in the future, could result in personalized dietary recommendations for people at high risk of chronic lung disease.”

