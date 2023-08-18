Frosinone-Naples, live the press conference of Rudi Garcia LIVE

13:00

Naples, Garcia: “We need different attitudes”

Space on the ending for an analysis of the game by Rudy Garcia: “The game philosophy will remain the same as in the pre-season, then I spoke of a chameleon team because different attitudes are needed. During preparation we weren’t at 100% and there were tired players. There you have to use your brain more and be lucid. During the match we saw a team waiting en masse and then restarting with Osimhen. It is welcome that the teams come to pick us up”.

12:58

Garcia: “Raspadori from the first minute”

Given the absence of Kvaratskhelia, Rudy Garcia can bet on Raspadori o Diamondbut not only: “There is also Lozano. In my opinion he had his best season on the left at PSV. In my head, even if he did nice things right, he can be an important player. Of course there are too shave ed Diamond, I’m trying players who have the quality of being versatile. It is not a defect, even if some players suffer from it. It’s great for a coach. The sure thing is that Raspadori will play from the first minute.”

12:53

On Natan and Cajuste: “They are ready”

Will there be room from the first minute for newcomers? This is the answer of Rudy Garcia: “They live in two different situations because Cajuste was playing in France, in a European championship. But he doesn’t speak the language well. Natan instead comes from South America, we give both time to adapt and to learn from peers. They can also start tomorrow or come on as a substitute. They are ready”.

12:50

Rudi Garcia and the pressure for the Scudetto

How difficult will it be for Rudy Garcia manage expectations after Scudetto victory compared to last year? “The pressure is exactly the same, both for me and if Spalletti had stayed. The challenge is difficult to achieve and manage. I also experienced the same thing in Lille in 2011when I stayed after winning the championship and the French Cup”.

12:45

The group and the game differences

Then a few words about squad It is on Work ahead of the start of the championship: “We are an easy group to manage. Players love to work, they have positive wave habits. Because if you do something that works, it’s okay to keep it. But you also need to be open and improve. They are very inquisitive and listen about all game plans and systems. I’m happy with the work done, even if some have recently arrived, while to my great happiness those who could have left are still here”.

12:40

Naples, Garcia: “Gabri Veiga? I can’t talk about it”

Rudy Garcia was then questioned about the imminent arrival of Gabriel Veiga: “It’s not a press conference on the market, I can only talk about my players eat Nathan and Cajuste”. And again, come on predictions on the eve of the championship: “I think we are among the favourites, but not the favourites. If only the favorite teams win in all European leagues, then Napoli would not have won last year. The other teams have also strengthened. We aim high. Apart from Kim, replaced with Natan, the team that played is almost still here. For me it’s important. We’ll need some freshness, like the one brought by Cajuste.”

12:35

Naples, Garcia: “We have to go back to being willing”

On the possible dangers of playing as champions of Italy: “I don’t think the team has been in a comfort zone for two years, otherwise you wouldn’t win the Scudetto. For me, the comfort zone can also be a state in which to be confident. Since they won, there’s more confidence, but it can be dangerous about having less desire to give my best. I want to go back to that level of desire as early as tomorrow’s kick-off.”

12:30

Frosinone-Naples, Rudi Garcia: “Kvaratskhelia absent due to prudence”

Rudy Garcia is presented in the press room at Konami Center Of Castel Volturno to analyze the challenge between his Napoli and the Frosinone: “We can’t wait to get started. Preparation is fine, but we lack real competition. We know we will have a tough opponent and a team with a lot of enthusiasm for the Serie B championship. It’s always like this, when you start Serie A c ‘it’s a lot of desire. We’ll have to live up to them in terms of will”. And then about the absence of Kvaratskhelia: “For Khvicha it’s a matter of prudence, you know he had a trauma and missed some matches. Since he played the last match, even if the MRI showed that he’s fine, he feels something uncomfortable”.

12:15

Napoli transfer market, Lindstrøm idea

Not only Gabriel Veiga. Il Napoli he still has shots in the barrel to fire and the next target is an offensive player capable of space on the front of the trocar. In all likelihood, Lozano will not renew his contract and the substitute can be Lindstrom dell’Concord Francoforte. The idea would be to leave him on loan from the Germans until Januaryto then start the relay with the Mexican winger in the second half of the championship.

12:00

Naples, Kvaratskhelia does not leave for Frosinone

Last minute tile for Rudy Garcia: Kvaratskhelia will not take part in the away game of Frosinone. The communicated it Napoli with a note on its site, indicating the report of the last training session and the situation of the Georgian striker, stopped for fatigue.

11:50

Naples, the probable formation against Frosinone

Looking forward to the words and directions of Rudy Garciathe probable formation against the Frosinone it could be this: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Zielinski, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Raspadori.

11:40

Naples, made for Gabri Veiga: the figures of the operation

While awaiting his debut in Serie A, the Napoli closed the deal for Gabriel Veiga. The Spanish midfielder will move from Celtic vigo outright, thus enriching the squad of Rudy Garcia. After weeks of waiting, the operation was fully defined this morning, with the two clubs also reaching an agreement on the digits (HERE TO READ THEM ALL).

