Fundraiser: Vote now for your favorite club / 50 years of ratiopharm: Teva …

Teva GmbH

Ulm (ots)

On the occasion of ratiopharm’s 50th birthday, the parent company Teva is donating a total of 50,000 euros to ten charitable associations. The clubs were nominated in advance by the employees. The amount of each donation will be decided by public online voting by September 15, in which everyone in Germany can participate. Best of all, none of the ten clubs goes away empty-handed.

‘50,000 euros for people who help’ – that is the motto of the fundraising campaign that Teva launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the ratiopharm brand. “We wanted to give something back to those who selflessly help others,” explains Andreas Burkhardt, Managing Director of Teva Germany and Austria. “That’s why we asked our employees which charitable organizations are particularly important to them.” From over 100 suggestions, a specially assembled Teva jury selected ten clubs that best reflect the ratiopharm brand and the Teva corporate values.

Decide online now!

On August 29th the decisive phase of the fundraising campaign will start. Then, until September 15, the public will have a say in what amount each of the ten clubs will receive – from 2,000 euros to 12,000 euros.

It’s easy to take part: visit the fundraising campaign website at www.ratiopharm.de/spenderaktion, choose your personal favorite from among the ten associations and vote with one click. Registration is not required for this. The position in the ranking then decides how high the respective donation is. The more votes, the higher the donation.

Among the ten non-profit associations are large and small initiatives from the health sector, but also an environmental organization and institutions for self-help and relatives from the region and all over Germany. The official donation handover to all ten clubs will take place at an anniversary celebration for the 50th birthday of the ratiopharm brand on October 26th.

Join now: 50,000 euros for people who help

All information about the Teva fundraiser for the ratiopharm anniversary:

www.ratiopharm.de/spendenaktion

All information at a glance

This press release with further information is also available online: https://is.gd/qugWJq

About Teva Germany

Every day, around 2,900 employees make it easier for millions of people to access medicines and give patients back a little independence. Be it about our medicines – innovative special medicines, generics and over-the-counter medicines – a low price or a special service.

Germany’s best-known drug brand, ratiopharm, belongs to Teva Germany. ratiopharm has stood for medicines of the highest quality at a reasonable price for 50 years. The commercial featuring the twins has now achieved classic status.

The German headquarters of Teva is in Ulm. Another production site is in Blaubeuren/Weiler. Teva’s goal is for patients to get the medicine they need, when and where they need it. 37,000 employees around the world work for this. Teva makes more than 3,500 different products available in over 60 countries.

Original content from: Teva GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

