New entry at the Gaslini in Genoa, with the appointment of Dr. Francesca Faravelli called to direct the genomics and clinical genetics operating unit of the pediatric hospital, recently established.

Faravelli graduated in Medicine and Surgery in Genoa, specialized in medical genetics and obtained a master’s degree in clinical genetics from University College London, where she has been teaching for eight years.

Head of the Medical Genetics Unit of the Galliera Hospitals from 2009 to 2014, she was then a geneticist consultant at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and is currently Director of the Nhs North Thames Genomic Medicine Service (Gms) Alliance, one of the seven departments established by the British National Health System in January 2021. The activity of the department is aimed at supporting the systematic implementation of genomic medicine in the British health system: with the aim of personalizing care and assistance for people with hereditary diseases and cancer and understand the underlying cause of many genetic conditions through multidisciplinary clinical leadership, with physicians, nurses, midwives, clinical scientists and pharmacists working in both primary and secondary care in research and academia.

Francesca Faravelli is particularly active in training on behalf of various institutions, with particular reference to the development of educational programs in the field of clinical genetics aimed at the general population and other non-specialist medical professionals with the aim of increasing the understanding of the potential and limits of genomic medicine and to spread the correct use of genetic testing. Her scientific career is further evidenced by high-impact scientific publications and by her role in various national and international research projects (average impact factor of publications 14.8 points, H-Index 37).

“The Gaslini Institute acquires a fundamental and accredited professional who strengthens our team of excellent doctors: an important appointment, which confirms the hospital’s commitment to consolidating and further improving the quality of its services, as a major attraction. national and international, also through the return of its best doctors to their homeland “, commented the president of Irccs Gaslini, Edoardo Garrone. “The arrival of a professional of this caliber at the helm of the Genomics and Clinical Genetics Operating Unit – affirms the Councilor for Health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola – gives further prestige to our pediatric hospital, which is confirmed to be an excellence capable of to call back the best specialists, even from abroad. Best wishes for a successful job go to Dr. Faravelli in a hospital that is increasingly at the forefront of clinical and research at an international level “.