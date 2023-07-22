Gastro Summit 2023: Advancing Medical Care Through Innovative Gastroenterology Treatments

Title: Gastro Summit 2023: Advancements in Gastroenterology Research and Innovation Shared at International Conference

Gastroenterology specialists from around the world will gather at the Gastro Summit 2023, organized by Asofarma (Adium Group), from July 27 to 30. The conference aims to provide a platform for leading gastroenterology experts to share the latest research and developments in this fast-evolving field. With over 220 specialists attending, the event is expected to foster scientific collaboration and introduce groundbreaking discoveries that could revolutionize medical care.

Asofarma’s primary objective in hosting this activity is to enhance the lives of patients through internationally recognized and endorsed educational programs. With the participation of 11 speakers and a corporate coordinator from the renowned Cleveland Clinic Institution, the Gastro Summit promises a comprehensive scientific program and content coordination to enrich attendees’ experience.

The conference will focus on updates in various areas of medicine, including gastroenterology, hepatology, colorectal disease, inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopy, obesity and nutrition. Attendees will also benefit from clinical case discussions on topics such as pancreatic cysts, biliary colic, and bile duct disease.

Key sessions will be presented by leading researchers and regional experts, fostering interactive discussion panels to encourage knowledge exchange among specialists. Professionals from countries including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Colombia will come together at the event.

Dr. Pablo Corella, medical manager at Asofarma, stated, “These spaces will offer each specialist the appropriate and current information to timely address any diseases that may occur in their patients, achieving a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The Gastro Summit 2023 represents a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and continuous medical updating, solidifying Asofarma’s role as a key ally in improving medical care and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

