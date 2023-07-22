Luis Suárez Considering Move to Inter Miami: Could Reunite with Former Barcelona Teammates

Title: Luis Suárez Considering Move to Inter Miami as he Eyes Reunion with Former Barcelona Teammates

Date: July 22, 2023

Luis Suárez, the Uruguayan striker currently playing for Gremio, is reportedly eager to terminate his contract with the club and join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Following the recent signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba by Inter Miami, Suárez is said to be willing to dig into his own pocket to make the move happen.

However, Suárez’s plans have hit a roadblock as he is still recovering from a knee injury. As a result, he was not called up for Gremio’s match against Atlético Mineiro, which has fueled speculation about his potential move to the United States.

Gremio’s coach, Renato Gaucho, acknowledged Suárez’s situation, stating that despite his pain, Suárez needs to remain focused on the team. Gaucho also confirmed that negotiations were now in the hands of the club president, adding that the media reports about the player’s interest in leaving were indeed accurate.

Suárez’s strong desire to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami has been widely publicized. According to ESPN Brazil, the striker is allegedly willing to repay all his salaries earned since joining Gremio in January and even pay an additional amount to terminate his contract, which was initially set to run until December 2024.

The reported value to secure Suárez’s release is said to be around $10 million. However, the main sticking point in negotiations is not the financial aspect. Gremio has demanded that Suárez commit not to play for any other football club in 2023, a condition that the Uruguayan disagrees with.

The sources suggest that Suárez has been struggling with pain in his right knee since May, a problem that the club has publicly acknowledged. Nevertheless, the player believes that if he recovers and is fit to play, he should have the opportunity to continue his career with another team.

A source close to Suárez stated, “Luis feels that he cannot live up to the expectations and demands at Gremio based on what he earns and what the fans expect, which is why he wants to reach an agreement to leave.” The United States, particularly the MLS, provides an attractive proposition for Suárez as it allows him to lower the intensity and pressure experienced in Brazil.

Inter Miami has shown interest in securing Suárez’s services, evident by their successful acquisition of Lionel Messi. Although discussions between the parties have not formally taken place, Jorge Más, one of Inter Miami’s owners, has expressed openness to negotiations should Suárez manage to leave Gremio.

Más said, “I am not aware of how Suárez will leave Gremio due to his existing contract. However, if he does leave, we will have the freedom to speak with him and potentially bring him to Inter Miami. We would be in a position to talk if that opportunity arises.”

As the talks between Suárez and Gremio continue, fans eagerly await developments in this potential transfer saga. If successful, Luis Suárez could soon be alongside his former Barcelona teammates, Messi, Busquets, and Alba, at Inter Miami, creating a formidable lineup that promises excitement for MLS fans.