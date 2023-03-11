8
Three-time Vuelta champion Roglič defended the leader’s blue jersey in the sprint of the leading group in the village of Osimo. After 193 kilometers, the 33-year-old leader of the Jumbo-Visma team left behind the Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart and the Portuguese Joao Almeida. Just ahead of Almeida, Roglič leads the standings by 18 seconds.
Czech cyclist Zdeněk Štybar is in 107th position with almost an hour’s loss before Sunday’s finish.
|Cycling stage race Tirreno-Adriatico (WorldTour) – 6th stage (193 km):
|1. Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:49:17
|2. Geoghegan Hart (Brit./Ineos Grenadiers)
|3. Almeida (Portuguese/SAE Team Emirates)
|4. But (Šp./Movistar)
|5. Landa (Sp./Bahrain Victorious) all same time
|6. Ciccone (It./Trek-Segafredo) -3
|…129. Stybar (CZ/AlUla) -24:50.
|Running order:
|1. Roglič 25:06:21
|2. Almeida -18
|3. Geoghegan Hart -29
|4. Kämna (German/Bora-hansgrohe) -34
|5. Ciccone -37
|6. But -41
|…107. Stybar -59:34.