The Tuscan coach analyzed this afternoon’s defeat to Dazn’s microphones. Here are his statements after the match

The coach of the Tuscans, Paolo Zanetti, he analyzed the match to Dazn’s microphones after this afternoon’s defeat. A balanced match, unlocked by the umpteenth goal conceded from a free kick, the tenth in the league. These are his hot statements, after the third consecutive defeat.

“Only anger. When you lose these kinds of matches it’s also difficult give an explanation. Today in terms of performance I have nothing to say to the boys. We tried, we created chances, but we were too imprecise. We lacked the winning strike and suffered the usual goal from a set piece and this is the aspect we need to improve on.”

How to solve this problem?

“The first way to solve it is not to think about it when there’s a corner kick. Because after a while you always concede the same goals a little fear arises. Even today we made a correction, putting on the second line Luperto which is our best jumper and we caught a gollonzo all the same. In the first part of the season we were among the top teams in the league on this fundamental, then something happened in our heads and we have to find a solution“.

“We start again by trusting, sticking to performance. We know football and it is son of episodes. We’ve won games in the past that we didn’t deserve, but lately we’ve been losing games that we don’t deserve to lose. But I’m sure this team will reach their goal of salvation, because we know how to play.”

“Yes, we lack many things beyond absences. Those who took to the field today had opportunities to do well, but this is the moment. Now we’re recovering some important players, but those who played gave me the answers I was looking for.”

