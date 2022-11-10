Home Health Gb, pigeons like ‘zombies’: viruses deform their necks
Gb, pigeons like 'zombies': viruses deform their necks

Gb, pigeons like ‘zombies’: viruses deform their necks

The neck that dangles and deforms, transforming the pigeon into a sort of ‘zombie’ bird. The alarm was raised by the Society for Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals from Jersey, an island in the English Channel. ‘The Sun’ reports it. “There has been an increase in the number of pigeons recovered in recent weeks that show signs of neurological problems with twisted necks or are unable to stand on their paws,” said the animal rescue association. Pigeon Paramyxovirus virus (pigeon paramyxovirus or Ppmv) could cause this disease, which also makes their feces green and can lead to the death of the bird.

According to vets at Bird Exotics Veterinary, contacted by ‘The Sun’, “the virus does not respond to medication although supportive care from a veterinarian can reduce the severity of the disease and increase the bird’s chances of survival.” Fortunately, “humans cannot contract the disease even if those who come into contact with infected birds can contract conjunctivitis”, they conclude.

