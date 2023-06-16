Gemini, you will be very charming: today’s horoscope, Friday 16 June

Today’s Blackbeard horoscope Friday June 16th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Harmonic to Venus, the White Lady in Gemini highlights the more self-confident and enterprising side of your character. Sociability on the rise. Ready to entertain and have fun, show off an irresistible charm capable of captivating anyone who approaches you.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

The time has come to take advantage of the favorable aspect of Saturn, trying, as far as possible, to forge alliances with trusted people. Propose collaborative projects, seek the support and support of others: you will find the doors open.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

With the lunar support, Venus and Mercury multiply charm and sympathy, accompanying you towards a peaceful day. Nice people and desire to communicate. If you focus on the problems, you will find solutions being able to count on people ready to give you a hand.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

A slight restlessness, which you cannot understand and which in all respects seems to have no reason to exist. Investigate thoroughly! A healthy dose of introspection and an interest in transcendental matters might help you right now.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

If at present you have missed the opportunities to shine, today, between parties and business dinners, the need for protagonism finds its satisfaction. The Moon in Gemini is grandiose, which lightens the mood and stimulates curiosity by offering you new contacts.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

The transit of the White Lady in Gemini always has a destabilizing effect. Contradictions, doubts, broken promises. How naughty! You’re on a winning road that overlooks a beautiful landscape, don’t ruin everything with insecurity.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

From Gemini, the Moon and Mercury send interesting signals to Venus. Specialists in public relations, today you are at the top and in depopulated companies. Friday full of ideas, projects, opportunities for change that favor small or large trips.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Although you tend to be suspicious, allow space for the desire to communicate with others, to socialize, to be around people. Cultivate trust, optimism and transparency. Avoid uncertain, confusing and complicated situations.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The lunar opposition puts you in front of the need to review your opinions, which are not necessarily the best. Taking a step back, rather than moving forward, could help you catch up.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

Everything in order. A productive and highly satisfying day, especially on the economic front. Contacts to save in the address book: they will come in handy. The boss’s special attentions gratify ambition, but this inevitably draws enmity to you.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Moon and Mercury in trine: with these credentials, the affective front is bright. Fun evening, your sympathy ensures you a bevy of fans. You are comfortable. The company excites you and even your better half today finds you irresistible.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

“No” moment. Sore points the family and the partner: between long faces, demands and distractions, your need to be considered remains unheard. The scenery is more promising than how you paint it. You know you can count on protections and intuitive flashes.