Kata’s parents heard by the prosecutor, ‘everything planned’ – Tuscany

(by Michele Giuntini) (ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 15 – The parents of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10, were heard by the investigators in the public prosecutor’s office in the afternoon. Now their suspicions close the round of testimonies collected by investigators in recent days and formally enter the investigation into the kidnapping of the little girl. The documents were classified and, immediately after being heard, the two were transferred from the occupied hotel to another lodging, perhaps for fear of retaliation.



Father Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero was heard for about two hours. The mother Kathrina Alvarez instead for about an hour. They were heard separately in the office of Deputy Prosecutor Christine von Borries. “Help us find our daughter, let’s keep repeating it”, they launched another appeal coming out of the prosecutor’s office. “We feel confused, dazed. Help us,” added the father. The man was able to say publicly that “they kidnapped her, everything was planned”. Now the same conviction has been able to reiterate to the investigators.



The parents’ hypotheses about who may have kidnapped their daughter stand out against the background of illegality in the former Astor hotel, and the racket of abusive room rentals. Perhaps Kata could be a pawn in a vendetta or extortion. The stories, explanations, even the possible reconstructions that the couple made in the prosecutor’s office will be examined in search of evidence. The mother had already been heard, but the indications of Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero could give new impetus to the research of the little girl.



The investigations by the carabinieri also continued on a technical level. A new inspection by the Carabinieri scientific service inside the former Astor hotel also ended with the removal of the toothbrush used by Kataleya.



A decision by the investigators to obtain the DNA and compare it with any traces.



By cross-referencing the testimonies – and the images – the point of the kidnapping appears to be the courtyard at the back of the former hotel which borders the next-door condominium and here the attention of the investigations was concentrated, while an escape from the main entrance seems to have been ruled out of Via Maragliano; in this case the hotel must be traveled and more people could have seen it. Instead, the method of escape from this passage is being examined: either the child was loaded into a car not noticed by the condominiums or the escape was initially on foot. But either we go back to via Boccherini, where there are cameras, even private ones, or a wall between the courtyard behind the buildings was climbed over, hoisting the little girl.



In the evening, the lawyer Daica Rometta resigned from the task of assisting Kata’s mother due to “repeated external interference”, as explained by the lawyer himself. About thirty Peruvians instead found themselves in Piazza Duomo with signs “Help us get her back home” and white balloons. And in the evening on a direct Fb a user wrote to a member of the Peruvian community, and then immediately deleted, “Kata is in Germany with me”. But many reports have already been judged the work of mythomaniacs. (HANDLE).

