Generalized myasthenia gravis, new therapy approved

Generalized myasthenia gravis, new therapy approved

From today in Italy there is a new therapy for generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease that causes loss of muscle function, leading to respiratory crises that can be fatal. The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has in fact approved the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody, eculizumab, for adult patients with refractory myasthenia (i.e. unresponsive to corticosteroids and two other immunosuppressants) and who have anti-cell receptor antibodies. acetylcholine (AChR), the most common form of the disease.

