Geoghegan Hart drama, 4 hour operation to reconstruct hip and femur: I am devastated

British INEOS cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart had to abandon the Giro d’Italia after a terrifying downhill crash in stage 11, sustaining a double fracture of his femur and hip. Emergency operated will have to face a long period of rehabilitation.

The terrible crash in the Giro d’Italia during the 11th stage it had devastating consequences for Tao Geoghegan Hart, the INEOS cyclist who had to leave the pink race in an ambulance. For him, a very violent impact on the asphalt in full descent, after losing control of the bike when cornering and resulting in a hip and femur fracture. His conditions were immediately considered serious, he underwent a very long surgical operation that lasted four hours in which his bones recomposed.

Dramatic scenes that were seen at the Giro and which involved the Englishman who had behaved very well waiting to have his say on the mountains. He had defended his position in the standings in the two time trials, withstanding the impact of Remco Evenepoel and then, with the withdrawal of the pink jersey due to Covid, together with the others from INEOS he had found himself among the best in the general standings on the eve of the Alps. Then , the mocking fate that excluded him from the games.

Geoghegan Hart had to leave the race carried in an ambulance amid excruciating screams and pain all over his body, with the medical report that left him no way out: a fractured pelvis and femur, which forced him to have an emergency operation. Four hours of surgery to reconstruct the complex fracture, remaining under the knife in the operating room until midnight. Then, the first post-operative response from the ASL3 of Genoa through the notes of the Villa Sassi medical team who informed on the outcome of the operation and on the conditions of the London rider.

“The patient was subjected in the evening to reduction surgery and fixation of the complex fracture of the femur. The operation, performed by the team of Dr. Luca Pandolfo, director of the complex Orthopedics and Traumatology structure of the Villa Scassi hospital, went smoothly as did the post-operative phase. The patient – concluded the medical bulletin – is in good physical condition and is starting the mobilization process”

We obviously don’t know how long Geoghegan Hart will be able to get back on the bike, certainly not before two-three months. For him, therefore, goodbye to the next Tour de France and any dreams of glory. A situation that deeply shook the 1995 class who in 2020 had triumphed at the Giro d’Italia by imposing himself in two stages. Immediately before the operation, reposting a tweet from the official Giro account with the video of his fall, he had written a message outlining all the sporting and personal drama: “I’m devastated, that’s how my Giro ended up. Thanks everyone for the messages and support. I was so excited about the rest of this race and loved every minute of it. Until we meet again”