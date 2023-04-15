For Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe the main focus of the program was the expansion of health policy cooperation between the two countries. For example, he met his Brazilian counterpart, Health Minister Arthur Chioro, for a bilateral meeting. Both ministers signed a joint declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the BMG and the Ministério de Saúde.

To the background

Chancellor Angela Merkel had last year during her visit during the soccer World Cup in Brazil with the Brazilian President Dilma Vana Rousseff agreed that government consultations between the two countries should take place from 2015. To this end, the German government delegation arrived in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, on the evening of August 19. The actual government talks took place on August 20th.

Germany maintains government consultations only with close partners. They serve to expand and intensify bilateral relations. They also strengthen cooperation on important global issues.