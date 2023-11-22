German Bundestag – Experts are working on a suicide prevention strategy

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the National Prevention Plan is currently being developed with the participation of experts from science, politics and practice. The topics covered include suicide prevention, as stated in the federal government’s answer (20/9296) to a small question (20/8997) from the Union parliamentary group.

According to the information, a national suicide prevention strategy is being prepared under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health. This should be presented to the Bundestag by April 2024. The aim of this strategy is to develop proposals for coordinating and networking essential suicide prevention structures at the federal level in order to create the basis for improving and expanding suicide prevention. Health-related aspects of loneliness are the subject of the federal government’s strategy to combat loneliness.

