Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small question (20/7480), the Union faction asked about the use of postmortem donor organs for research purposes. MEPs want to know whether it is legally compatible with the Transplantation Act to use post-mortem donor organs intended for transplantation but not transplanted for research purposes if consent to the transplantation also includes approval for the use of the organ for scientific purposes.

