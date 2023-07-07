Germany’s largest TV campaign in home care for the elderly: …

marta

On July 6th, the placement platform marta initiates the largest TV campaign in the caregiver placement on German televisionPflegenotstand: The company’s 24-hour care is a solution to the current shortage of caregivers in Germany

Finding the right caregiver for family members in need of care is not an easy undertaking: the reality is a lack of staff, long waiting times for a place in a home, and above-average prices for a care place or placement agencies. Forecasts anticipate an additional need of 300,000 nursing positions by 2030. The placement platform marta ( www.marta.de ) starts with this uncovered additional need and offers 24-hour support as a solution.

TV campaign for a solution to the nursing shortage

marta specializes in bringing together caregivers and families of people in need of care and will be broadcast on ZDF and the RTL Group channels from July 6th with her commercial “Betreuung ohne Heim, marta ohne h”. The campaign’s two commercials were produced by Neuland Film, a video production company based in Düsseldorf. marta’s TV campaign is Germany’s largest campaign to date in the field of caregiving. The goal of the young company marta is to sustainably improve the 24-hour care market in Germany.

Senior: interior care thought differently: 24-hour care from marta

With the large-scale TV campaign in cooperation with the RTL Group (RTL, VOX, SuperRTL, ntv, special interest channels), marta wants to create more visibility for the 24-hour care. In return, marta clears up two misunderstandings in her commercials:

Senior care in Germany is not only possible through nursing homes. With 24-hour care, marta offers an alternative to nursing homes that is available nationwide and within a few days. With this, marta is fulfilling the wish of more than 80 percent of seniors to be cared for in their own home. marta would like to clarify misunderstandings about her name, because marta is written without an H. The company is named after the Polish caregiver Marta, who lovingly supported the founding team in caring for her grandparents over the years, hence: “Care without a home, marta without h”.

Founder and managing director of marta, Philipp Buhr, says: “The TV campaign is just the beginning: Further large-scale advertising measures are planned to draw attention to the grievances in care and to stay in the minds of the population. Goal of marta is to sustainably improve 24-hour care in Germany – for families of people in need of care and for the caregivers themselves. We are very proud that after less than three years we have already supported more than 2,400 families in their search for the right caregiver have.”

About Martha

As a mediation platform for suitable 24-hour care, marta (www.marta.de) specializes in bringing caregivers and families of people in need of care together. The company’s goal is to sustainably improve the 24-hour care market in Germany. Over 13,000 people in need of care have already contacted suitable carers via the platform. Creating fair working and living conditions for caregivers is the cornerstone of marta’s success. The company stands for transparency, humanity and fairness. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2020 and currently has over 70 employees in Germany, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

