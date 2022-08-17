Activision is undoubtedly one of the most aggressive video game publishers when it comes to driving preorders, so it’s no surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II keeps offering more and more benefits to it.

We already knew that pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II would give us early access to the multiplayer beta in September, but that’s not all. Infinity Ward revealed that those who pre-order one of the digital versions will also get the game’s single-player campaign on October 20. That means you can finish the story eight days before everyone else, giving you the option to jump right into multiplayer a week later (as if millions of players wouldn’t do it anyway).

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing what we’ll be experiencing in the story, and it looks like we’re indeed in for another globetrotting adventure filled with various quests and sets.