Getting Started: How to Quit Sugar and Adopt a Healthy Diet

How to Quit Sugar According to a Health Coach

“Sugar alters many of our systems, which is why it is so addictive,” says Margot Miserachi Kalach, a health coach who graduated from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York. If you want to adopt a healthy diet, she’s sharing how to quit sugar.

Miserachi Kalach explains that “foods with a high glycemic index can momentarily raise the levels of dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for making us feel pleasure or happiness,” which is why they are so sought after.

However, overindulging in sugary foods can have negative effects on the body. Miserachi Kalach elaborates that the body’s excess glucose from too much sugar is stored as fat, leading to increased insulin generation. Such excess can result in insulin resistance, diabetes, sleep problems, and stress.

But giving up sugar does not mean having to give up desserts altogether. Miserachi Kalach suggests alternatives such as cocoa nibs or cinnamon, which can help reduce sweet cravings.

On top of the physical effects of sugar, Miserachi Kalach mentions that the food industry often hides excess sugar in food by changing the name or placing it in products that appear healthy. This makes it challenging to avoid sugar intake as it can be found in unsuspecting items such as yogurts, milks, pasta sauces, and dressings.

To help individuals quit sugar, here are some tips provided by Miserachi Kalach:

1) Identify where there is sugar – Some aliases for sugar include agave, carob tree, various types of sugar, fruit juice concentrates, dextrose, and many others.

2) Assess where the glucose comes from – Differentiate added sugar from complex carbohydrates, which are necessary for the body. Complex carbohydrates are found in beets, carrots, sweet potatoes, grains, and fruits.

Next, Miserachi Kalach advises discovering alternative sweets and how to avoid cravings. Lowering intake, drinking water, and eating fiber-rich foods can help individuals stay satisfied while on a sugar-reduced diet.

Miserachi Kalach also warns against resorting to food in case of emergency due to stress or anxiety and suggests understanding the root cause of anxiety rather than opting for something sweet to eat.

In conclusion, Miserachi Kalach advocates for a balanced diet, exercising, and getting enough rest. She emphasizes that limiting carbohydrate intake and increasing protein and healthy fat intake can help avoid feelings of restlessness and cravings. By adopting these healthy habits and learning how to leave sugar in foods and drinks, individuals can find new ways to sweeten their life.

For those looking to make healthy dietary changes, these tips from a lifestyle storyteller and health coach provide valuable insights and guidance on how to quit sugar and lead a healthier lifestyle.

