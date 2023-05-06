Home » Giorgia Meloni’s hug to Michela Murgia after the words on the disease: “I hope you will see the distant day when I will no longer be prime minister”
Giorgia Meloni’s hug to Michela Murgia after the words on the disease: “I hope you will see the distant day when I will no longer be prime minister”

“I want to send her a hug and tell her we’re rooting for her.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sympathizes with Miche Murgia. The writer revealed this morning in a long interview with Corriere della Sera that the tumor that has afflicted her for some time has reached the fourth stage and if the course of the disease were not reversed, she would have a few months left to live. Responding to Murgia, who said she hoped to be able to live until the end of the Meloni government, defined in no uncertain terms as “fascist”, the premier stated that she had never known her and did not share her ideas, but underlined: “I really hope that can you see the day when I will no longer be Prime Minister. as you wish, because I aim to stay and do my job for a long time to come. Come on Michela!», she concludes in a message on her Facebook profile.

Michela Murgia’s tumor

Murgia, author of feminist texts such as God Save the Queer – Feminist Catechism e Shut Up and Nine Other Phrases We Don’t Want to Hear Again, revealed in the interview the worsening of his health conditions. Since last February the author of the award-winning Accabadora she is hospitalized in intensive care, while in January she underwent thoracic surgery at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Rome. She had not revealed the details of the operation, but it is known that the writer has been fighting with cancer since 2014. «The disease is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life that is as valid as the others, and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of,” he wrote three months ago. «Getting sick is normal, being treated is normal and choosing what to stop at is also normal. Everything won’t go back to the way it was before, but what comes next might even be better. Let’s give ourselves time to make it happen.”

