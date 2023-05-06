Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

12
It looks like Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra during the day. What does this mobile update contain?
Just by looking at the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, you can see that a lot is about the cameras on the back of the device. So does this update, which contains the following news:
- Optimized the focus distance UI style of street shooting mode
- Improved the quality effect of some scenes and improve the quality of photo shooting
- Newly added street shooting mode system settings
- Camera watermark switch adjusted to the drop-down menu
The update is sent out continuously.