Home » Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update
Technology

Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

by admin
Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

It looks like Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra during the day. What does this mobile update contain?

Just by looking at the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, you can see that a lot is about the cameras on the back of the device. So does this update, which contains the following news:

  • Optimized the focus distance UI style of street shooting mode
  • Improved the quality effect of some scenes and improve the quality of photo shooting
  • Newly added street shooting mode system settings
  • Camera watermark switch adjusted to the drop-down menu

The update is sent out continuously.

See also  Redfall will launch in May

You may also like

Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40...

Sportuhr Huawei Watch Ultimate im Test

The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled in...

Switchbot 2: Extensive smart home solution with Matter...

Vehicles for the moon: More and more car...

The disappearing “31st” iOS 16.4.1: Strange bugs in...

films, series and programs to see on May...

Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2

A personalized support for the cybersecurity of SMEs

Scientists think they’ve finally figured out the Mayan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy