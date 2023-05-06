Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

It looks like Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra during the day. What does this mobile update contain?

Just by looking at the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, you can see that a lot is about the cameras on the back of the device. So does this update, which contains the following news:

Optimized the focus distance UI style of street shooting mode

Improved the quality effect of some scenes and improve the quality of photo shooting

Newly added street shooting mode system settings

Camera watermark switch adjusted to the drop-down menu

The update is sent out continuously.