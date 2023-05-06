Five shots, four goals. One feels like an oven in the goal, laments Berkovec from Brno

In the forward direction, the guests were completely harmless, they did not send a single shot at Baník’s goal. Hašek was not satisfied with the defensive line either. He envisioned the entrance to the superstructure in a completely different way. “The performance was on the verge of disaster, especially defensively. It is a tournament of teams that do not start on the same starting line. Our task is to stay in the top competition, but we didn’t perform like this here, perhaps due to the problems with forming the lineup,” Haška was angry.

According to him, the match was decided after the first half. “It’s very annoying when you get three at half time. It happened to us in Liberec. Now our task is not to mess with each other, but to be able to prepare well for the next match with Pardubice, which will be very important. Despite the defeat, nothing changes about how many points we still need to get and with which opponents we will play. We probably didn’t even imagine that we would win all five matches,” shrugged the Zbrojovka coach.

Not even goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who barely touched the ball in Ostrava and conceded four times, was not able to sing. First, Cada and Tijani headed through Juroška’s centers, and before halftime, Plavšič snarled the Brno defense and didn’t give the Brno goalkeeper a chance. “I have to say that the last time I cursed like this was in Karviná, when we were also losing 0:3 at halftime at home with Bohemka,” annoyed the 34-year-old goalkeeper. See also Eriksen returns to the pitch after eight months as manager announces his return to Newcastle

Photo: Vladimír Pryček, CTK Brno coach Martin Hašek.

In order for Berkovec to have more bad luck, in the second half the upper corner of his shrine was swept away by the defender Baník Jurošek. “Nice shot. I get goals like that almost all the time now. Opponents will take a liking to me and score the Goal of the Week or the Year. It’s terrible, so tiring. You feel like an oven in the goal because you don’t catch anything and get four pieces,” he sighed.