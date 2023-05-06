The fire at Ilga Gomma in viale Commercio in Vigevano. State blocked. The smoke is black and thick and visible from all over the city. The mayor of Vigevano advises keeping the windows closed and not staying in open spaces

Following the fire that broke out this afternoon, Saturday, state road 494 between the Esselunga and Port Moka roundabouts was blocked in Vigevano. The smoke that is released from Ilga Gomma in viale Commercio it is black and thick. In many districts of Vigevano, up to Piazza Ducale, you can smell the smoke and burnt rubber.

In these cases, as a precaution, it is better close the windows. Il mayor of Vigevano, Andrea Ceffa, in fact, advises in a note: «Due to a fire that broke out inside the Ilga Gomma company in viale Commercio it is necessary as a precaution to close all the windows and avoid going to open places. I am returning urgently from an institutional commitment in Tortona and I am in close contact with Arpa Lombardia and Ats in order to issue a specific order”.

An aerial view of the fire

Teams of firefighters from Vigevano, Pavia, Mortara and Robbio intervened on the spot this afternoon. There are no injuries. But the fire is not yet under control. The area is industrial and the firefighters are busy checking that the flames do not spread to nearby sites.

Ilga Gomma is chaired by Paolo Sempio and has been working rubber for footwear since 1953.

It is possible that the fire started from a short circuit in a compressor. Due to the type of product stored in the company, mainly rubber, with new supplies having just arrived in these days, the firefighters are waiting for the arrival of a foam truck from Milan.

(news being updated)