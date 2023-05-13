Giro d’Italia – Healy show! Solo triumph in Fossombrone, Roglic, Thomas and Tao gain on Evenepoel

He was the most anticipated rider of stage eight and he doesn’t disappoint. On the contrary. Ben Healy sets up a very personal show in the last 50 kilometers of the Terni-Fossombronedetaching his breakaway companions on the first pass on the Cappuccini climb and conquering his first success at the Tour of Italy. A high school number, an amazing solo that we have admired these days with phenomena such as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar, a possible and probable source of inspiration for the Irishman. The most immediate pursuers arrive at almost two minutes, with Derek Gee that adjusts to the sprint Filippo Zana e Warren Barguil. This time the big names battle it out, teased by Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian attacks on the last climb and is caught only by Geraint Thomas e Tao Geoghegan Hart. The trio gains 14 seconds a Evenepoel, Almeida, Caruso, Haig, Vine, Sivakov e Dunbar. Leknessund suffers in the final, but saves the pink jersey for eight seconds.

Schedule and results

Tour of Italy Evenepoel, Cavendish, Pozzovivo: the 9 records to break at Giro 106 05/05/2023 AT 1:33 PM

The record

After the success of Davide Bais in Campo Imperatore, Giro 106 restarts going up the peninsula with the Terni-Fossombrone. Another rather long stage (207 kilometres) and nervous especially in the final, where three GPMs are expected. A stage that winks at the fugitives and in fact we start at one hundred per hour. There are many teams interested in getting into good action and for this reason the escape is hard to materialize. Initially they manage to stretch in four: Valentin Paret-Painter (AG2R Citroen), Ben Healy (EF – EducationEasypost), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech), Charles Verona (Movistar). Tom Skujin (Trek – Segafredo) comes back with a great solo action, but their advantage remains very narrow for several kilometres. While the counterattacks were wasted behind, one passes through Foligno, where the flying finish line is set. Jonathan Milan gets the better of Mads Pedersen in the sprint of the group and increases the advantage in the classification of the cyclamen jersey.

Milan is there: this time they beat Pedersen at the flying finish line

The tussle does not subside. A second group manages to escape and understands Samuel Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Francois Bidard (Courtesy), Mattia Bais (AEOLO-Comet), Filippo Zana (Jayco AlUla), Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec), Alexander Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), to which is added Warren Barguil (Archaea Samsic). After 76 kilometres the group gives the go-ahead: the two reconnaissance groups unite and the day’s escape is definitively created when even Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) joins the company of the brave with a great solo return.

At the flying finish of Seal, where bonuses are up for grabs, Bais stretches to take the lead, followed by Tonelli and Iacchi. Then begins a long downhill phase, in which the advantage of the thirteen stands at around five minutes. The race explodes when you face the first passage up the climb of I Cappuccini (2.8 km at 7.8%). Ben Healy he doesn’t let himself be asked and attacks on the toughest ramps. Zana tries to follow, but stalls quickly. The same goes for Skujins. The Irishman leaves when there are 50 kilometers to go to the finish. As a group, INEOS leads the operations, with a rhythm that causes many but none of the big names to lose contact. Healy rides like a pleasure and increases his lead kilometer after kilometre. The EF runner crosses the finish line for the first time, then he also drinks the GPM of Monte delle Cesane (7.8 km at 6.6%). Behind him forms a squad with Zana, Bais, Barguil, Gee e Verona, which travels about a minute and a half. Group of the best at over five minutes.

Ben Healy breaks the delay: attacks on the first pass of the Cappuccini

The descent does not change the situation. Healy maintains a profitable action and reaches the second pass to the Cappuccini with a now reassuring advantage for the victory. Uphill attacks Zana, who takes only Gee and Barguil with him. While the situation is on ice up front, the big names arrive behind. Jumbo and BORA pull and Roglic doesn’t let him pray. The Slovenian extends and Evenepoel doesn’t respond. Initially only Vlasov and Leknessund got behind the wheel, but in a few meters they both gave way. Roglic doesn’t make a vacuum and Remco seems about to come back, but the Jumbo rider relaunches at the end of the climb and the world champion loses ground.

Roglic ignites the Giro! Relive the Slovenian’s attack, Evenepoel struggles

At the end of the climb the pair INEOS Geoghegan Hart-Thomas detaches the other pursuers and returns to Roglic at the beginning of the descent. The trio earns little, but earns. Meanwhile Healy can enjoy the finish straight and put his signature on the Giro. Gee, Zana, Barguil and the other escapees of the day also arrive. Then the Roglic-Hart-Thomas train whizzes by, as in a short team time trial that brings 14 seconds over Evenepoel and co. The first skirmishes between the big names are served, waiting for Sunday’s time trial.

Roglic earns on Evenepoel! With Geoghegan Hart gnaws at 14”: relive the arrival

Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming

The Giro d’Italia 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Giro d’Italia LIVE FULL, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ ( Discover the offer ) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

Relive the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia in streaming

Tour of Italy The Golden Register of the Giro: all the winners from 1909 to 2022 03/05/2023 AT 00:51