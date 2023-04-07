Research shows that frequent permanent coloring can damage your hair. Would you like to stop dying your gray hair and still have a natural look? You can achieve that with the right shampoo. Yes, there are shampoos that will always keep your gray hair looking shiny and healthy. But which shampoo to use for gray hair? Read on and follow our tips on choosing the right hair product!

Choosing the right shampoo: what needs to be considered?

There are so many shampoos for gray hair on the market that it can be difficult to choose just one. However, there are a few things to watch out for:

The tint is important

Blue or purple based toning shampoos are the best choice when you want to conceal gray hair. The lighter the shade of purple shampoo, the better your hair will look.

Pay attention to the ingredients

Some formulas may be too harsh on your hair and you may need to try a few before finding the best product. Formulas with natural ingredients are less drying than those that use synthetic pigments. When you buy a shampoo for gray hair, look for moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, honey, and glycerin on the label. Also look for gentle shampoo ingredients that work best for your hair type, including:

violet and blue-violet undertones to avoid yellow tones

silver tone deposits to enhance gray tones

Amino acids to strengthen hair strands

vegetable oils for nourishing, such as coconut and argan

Which shampoo for gray hair: purple shampoo

Purple shampoo has been used by hairdressers for decades, primarily to color and neutralize gray hair to remove brassy or yellow tones for an overall cooler look. This way you can ensure your hair looks bright and fresh without a dull brassy finish or yellowing. Why is purple shampoo great for gray hair? Learn about the properties and applications.

How does purple shampoo work?

In color theory, purple is the opposite of yellow. So if you use a purple colored shampoo it will help neutralize unwanted yellow or brassy tones that can appear on gray and blonde hair. You can invest in home solutions so you can keep the fresh result for as long as possible.

How often to use purple shampoo for gray hair?

There is no set schedule for using purple shampoo on your hair. It’s a very personal choice based on what shade you want your strands to be. Some hair types are more porous than others, so if you use a purple shampoo too often, your hair could turn a little purple. That’s why we recommend using the shampoo once or twice a week.

Tips on using the shampoo

Note that purple shampoo should always be absorbed into the hair for a few minutes if you want to get a good effect. The most important thing is to leave it on for a while – this will ensure that the purple product can take full effect. However, you should not leave the shampoo on for too long as it can dry out the hair. This is also one of the reasons why it is best to use a purple colored conditioner as it is specially formulated for purple shampooed hair and will moisturise. Leave the shampoo on for three to five minutes – this is enough to intensify the color without risking drying out.

What care after shampooing?

Of course, you also need extra care to keep your gray hair looking its best. Here’s a hair guide for shiny, silky hair. It is more than recommended to use a conditioner and hair mask after shampooing. Homemade hair masks with castor oil extract or olive oil provide your gray hair with additional moisture. Also look for hair masks that are rich in vitamin E and will add elasticity to your hairstyle.