Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli, love at the end of the line? Mother Fariba speaks: «I see myself forced to…”

The rumors about the breakup between Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli continue. To break the silence, however, is now Giulia’s mother, Fariba Tehrani, who shared a story on her Instagram profile in which she complained about the intrusiveness of some of her followers. However, the woman did not refer to the break between her daughter and Pretelli, but limited herself to asking for more privacy from her fans: «It seems disrespectful to me that people who have found my number through work or purchases for charity continue to write to me or even call me insistently!» Fariba wrote.

The vent

On the Instagram page Fariba Tehrani wanted to let her followers know that she had suffered yet another violation of privacy: «It is absurd to invade our privacy! Either to speak ill of my Pier, or to ask indiscreet questions! Who really loves you does not invade!». What immediately caught the eye of the followers was the reference to the story involving the daughter of Fariba and Pretelli. The indiscreet questions that Fariba talks about could in fact be precisely the ones that the followers will ask her on a daily basis to the truthfulness of the rumors about the breakup of the two boys. Continuing, Tehrani then stated: “I am forced to close this number and buy another phone card with a new number.”

The warning

Giulia’s mother continued to comment on the incident, again referring to some questions on family matters: «Even more absurd is that they also believe they are right, as well as disturbing by insisting on calling, perhaps even in messy moments. They expect me to answer them as well. But do you think I come to break your soul and ask you for your family things???».

