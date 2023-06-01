Domestic gasoline and diesel prices increased by 100 yuan and 95 yuan per ton respectively- News- Shunwang News

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 30th. The National Development and Reform Commission issued a message on the 30th. According to the recent changes in oil prices in the international market and in accordance with the current formation mechanism for refined oil prices, starting from 24:00 on May 30, 2023, the domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 10%. Ton increased by 100 yuan and 95 yuan respectively.

The relevant person in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission said that the three major companies of PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC and other crude oil processing companies should organize the production and transportation of refined oil to ensure a stable supply in the market and strictly implement the national price policy. Relevant departments in various places should strengthen market supervision and inspection, strictly investigate and punish behaviors that do not implement the national price policy, and maintain normal market order. Consumers can report price violations through the 12315 platform.

During the current round of refined oil price adjustment cycle, international oil prices rose slightly. According to the analysis of the Price Monitoring Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, oil prices may fluctuate in the short term, and we still need to pay attention to the “OPEC+” production policy changes and their impact on oil prices in the future.