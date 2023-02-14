Home Health Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli together at the “GF Vip Party”
Health

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli together at the “GF Vip Party”

by admin
Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli together at the “GF Vip Party”

After announcing that his relationship with Pierpaolo Pretelli is in crisis, Julia Salemi connects to “GF Vip Party” to make some clarifications. “We have been in the spotlight for two years and, before what was beautiful is ruined and that people can speculate with click-catching articles making inferences about untrue things, we prefer to burn the news once and for all”. These are the words of Giulia who then underlines that the crisis with Pierpaolo was not caused by anyone betrayalbut for other reasons.

We want to be honest with those who follow us, we want to experience this crisis and hope to resolve it“, continues the influencer live in the presence of the two hosts of the streaming program: Sun rises e Pierpaolo Pretelli. “We decide to talk about it tonight and never again publicly”, concludes the former gieffina before returning live to “Big Brother VIP” where he never spoke of the matter again.



See also  Simple heartburn two months ago, Matteo died at the age of 38 from a quick illness

You may also like

“Here is the impressive workload of a family...

AFTER TWO YEARS THE COVID PNEUMOLOGY OF THE...

Attilio Fontana reconfirmed president of the Lombardy Region....

A new gymnasium at the School Village

Expanding the possibilities of treating multiple sclerosis with...

University shootings in Michigan: at least 3 dead...

Why your child often has a fever (and...

Long covid: healthy women are less at risk

Ngonge-gol again! Verona is like Pac-Man, Salernitana down...

the latest miracles, the Syrian rebels appeal to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy