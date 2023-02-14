After announcing that his relationship with Pierpaolo Pretelli is in crisis, Julia Salemi connects to “GF Vip Party” to make some clarifications. “We have been in the spotlight for two years and, before what was beautiful is ruined and that people can speculate with click-catching articles making inferences about untrue things, we prefer to burn the news once and for all”. These are the words of Giulia who then underlines that the crisis with Pierpaolo was not caused by anyone betrayalbut for other reasons.

“We want to be honest with those who follow us, we want to experience this crisis and hope to resolve it“, continues the influencer live in the presence of the two hosts of the streaming program: Sun rises e Pierpaolo Pretelli. “We decide to talk about it tonight and never again publicly”, concludes the former gieffina before returning live to “Big Brother VIP” where he never spoke of the matter again.