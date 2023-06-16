How much cheese can you eat per week? Here is the recommended amount

A meal-saving food par excellence, cheese has a marked versatility and an infinite variety. Whether it is obtained from goat’s milk, cow’s milk or any other milk, care must be taken not to exceed. How do we adjust then? Let’s find out when to eat cheese per week.

The cheese

Seasoned, fresh, soft to hard, spiced or not, the cheese he is loved by so many people. Its great variety and versatility make it suitable for appetizers, first courses and even desserts. Its uses change based on texture.

I hard cheeses such as pecorino or parmesan, they are usually used grated to flavor first courses. If instead we talk about semi-hard cheeses such as asiago, emmental and the like, these are used to create fillings for savory pies or also to flavor various preparations of first and second courses. Both of these categories are also used as an appetizer, simply cut and offered on platters together with cured meats. Excellent is also the combination with some jams.

I soft cheeses, category to which stracchino, robiola, crescenza etc. belong, are instead used for both sweet and savory preparations. From appetizers to desserts, these cheeses are used essentially raw, but are sometimes added at the end of cooking to mix them better in dishes that are still hot. Whether they are soft or hard, cheeses are high in calories and fat, so which ones are better to eat? But above all how much cheese to eat a week?

What cheeses to eat

In the context of a healthy and balanced diet, we often opt for the elimination of cheeses, but this is not always correct. Indeed, there are many low-fat cheeses, i.e. with a low fat intake. All soft cheeses are naturally lighter than aged ones, why? They are rich in water and consecutively have less fat content. So when we talk about how much cheese to eat a week, in this case, we can say that it can also be eaten every day but in a balanced way.

The cheeses to choose the most are those that on the label show a low fat. In this category we find cottage cheese and fresh cheeses. But beware of spreadable cheeses, some of these are combined with midi and fats to have a greater consistency and creaminess. We therefore always read the labels well. Another factor to take into account is the quantity of salecheese is generally very rich in it, so let’s not exaggerate with the quantities to avoid excessive sodium intake.

How much cheese to eat per week

After making a premise on the types of cheese, let’s see how much cheese is recommended to eat per week. Here we can make a general reasoning that obviously applies to people who do not have particular problems in terms of cholesterol, high blood pressure and triglycerides. In these particular cases, the use of seasoned cheeses is not recommended except occasionally in small quantities. So how much cheese to eat per week?

Cheeses are part of protein, therefore as such they should be alternated with meat, fish, legumes and eggs. In principle, therefore, it is advisable not to exceed the 3 times a week, in the case of mature hard or semi-hard cheeses. The dose in this case to be applied is that of 50 g per portion.

If instead we talk about fresh cheeses Things change. There Italian Society of Human Nutrition (SINU) sets guidelines that we can take into account. As for the portions of fresh cheese to be consumed per week, the quantities are around 100g per portion (maximum 3 times a week).

If instead we refer to fresh dairy products such as milk and yoghurt, these can also be consumed 2 times a day in portions equal to 125gr.

Curiosity

In popular tradition it is unusual to join cheeses con jams or fruit. The culinary evolution as well as the experimentation of the mix of flavors has led to a very widespread discovery today. That is, we are talking about the exaltation of the taste of cheese combined with that of jams. Today, in fact, it is not unusual to find matching fruit jams on cheese platters in restaurants.

From this tasty union comes a famous popular saying “don’t let the farmer know how good the cheese with pears is”.