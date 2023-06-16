Home » Unsure about choosing a variety? Ask experts on HETAIROS
Unsure about choosing a variety? Ask experts on HETAIROS

EvaluationYou know s from other customers from many online portals. Most of the time you look at the best and worst reviews to form your own opinion.

At Hetairos you can now rate strains – just scroll down to the bottom of each variety.

But a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down does not say enough. Therefore, with each evaluation you can see from which cultivation area it comes, to which year and what type of soil it refers and how many soil points the location has.

A short assessment in text form is also part of the award of one to five stars. In this way, each colleague can classify the rating for his or her location.

