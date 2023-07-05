Due to rains, the construction schedule of the Caño Usivar bridge in Yopal was adjusted – news

Disaster Risk Management continues the maintenance of tertiary roads in the Department, deteriorated by the rains.

In an articulated work with community leaders, the Government of Casanare has been carrying out for several weeks now, the recovery of 33 km of highway, which improves mobility for more than 300 peasant families from the villages of Labrancitas, Canalete, El Boral, Socorro and Guasimal in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, 25 kilometers of this sector of the department, known as the Guachiría agricultural pantry, have already been intervened.

In the work, material supply, water removal, gutters, conformation and compaction have been carried out, with which the mobility of the Pazdeariporean peasants has been considerably improved.

Works continue in Villanueva

The municipality of Villanueva has also been supported in the recovery from the emergency after the torrential avenue on May 21.

“Recently, we completed the cleaning and channeling of Caño Seco in a 600-meter section, one of the tributaries through which the avalanche descended. This work was carried out in order to protect the riverside homes of the village of El Encanto, Villa Esperanza sector,” reported Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare.

He also recalled that before this intervention, work was done in the upper part of this channel, a critical point where a pontoon and the road to the community school were at risk. In addition to these interventions, he worked on the adaptation of roads in this same village, the cleaning and removal of debris at the El Encanto educational campus.

It is worth mentioning that at this time the machinery was moved to the Las Mercedes village, San Pablo sector, where the rehabilitation and strengthening of the dam will be carried out on the right bank of the Upía river, which has been protecting several families from flooding. this community.

Source: Government of Casanare

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

