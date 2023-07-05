Rome, we also think of McTominay of Manchester United. Transfer market news

A new thick reinforcement in midfield: this is one of the priority of Rome in this summer transfer market. The negotiation for the return of David Frattesinow the new signing of Inzaghi’s Inter (Roma who boasted 30% of the resale will cash in 9.6 million euros in addition to 1.5 in the case in which all the bonuses occur), the Giallorossi club continues to work to strengthen the midfield in view of next season. A name that is always present in the list of Roma transfer men is that of Marcel Sabitzer, the 29-year-old Austrian midfielder of Bayern Munich who played for Manchester United last season; as well as Renato Sanches, PSG is always open to the loan. But there is also a new name in yellow and red ideas: it is about Scott McTominay, born in 1996 owned by Manchester United. In the last season, the Scotsman was used, across all competitions, on 39 occasions (3 goals and 1 assist).

Interest in Adama Traoré could return

Waiting to understand if the negotiation with West Ham to bring Scamacca back to Italy – who has already given the yellow and reds the go-ahead -, at Roma, interest in free agent Adama Traoré could returnon which Milan, another club interested in the former Wolverhampton offensive winger, is not sinking.

