Global health emergency ended, threat lingers

Pirate Party Germany

Berlin (ots)

+++ AG Gesundheit + Pflege warns against frivolity +++ Corona still dangerous in injury time +++

On May 5th, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), declared the global health emergency caused by Covid-19 to be over. [1]

Oliver Ding, member of the health + care working groupestimates: “Dr. Tedros does not explain that the threat posed by the happily mutating pathogen SARS-CoV-2 is over. Only the acute global health emergency is declared over. The WHO is giving the individual countries more responsibility for prevention and Management of Covid-19. One of the reasons why the pandemic had to go into its 4th year was that this personal responsibility usually resulted in inaction and incompetence. This will not get better now, especially since many countries – including Germany – have recently stopped listening to WHO warnings altogether, sweeping away every single layer of protection Dr Tedros’ statement is already being taken out of context by those who read no more than headlines.

After social cohesion was initially stopped with the reference to personal responsibility, the remaining personal responsibility protective measures have long been under attack. Those who continue to wear the FFP2 mask experience this almost every day through provocation and hostility. Acceptance will now continue to decline.

However, since we know that the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 does not simply end with declarations and that the next pandemic is already lurking around the corner, we health pirates have submitted several applications for the upcoming federal party conference, which will ensure health protection for future pandemics and the adequate care of people seriously ill with Covid-19 [2], [3], [4], [5], [6] should ensure.”

Sources:

[1]

[2]

[3]

[4]

[5]

[6] https://wiki.piratenpartei.de/Antrag:Bundesparteitag_2023.1/Antragsportal/WP002

Pirate Party Germany

Pflugstrasse 9A | 10115 Berlin

E-Mail: [email protected] Web:

www.piratenpartei.de/presse

Phone: 030 / 60 98 97 510 Fax: 030 / 60 98 97 519

All press releases can be found online at:

www.piratenpartei.de/presse/mitteilungen

Original content from: Pirate Party Germany, transmitted by news aktuell