SPÖ-Krainer zu Brunner in the Ö1-Journal: Record inflation for 1 year and the government is just watching
SPÖ-Krainer zu Brunner in the Ö1-Journal: Record inflation for 1 year and the government is just watching

SPÖ-Krainer zu Brunner in the Ö1-Journal: Record inflation for 1 year and the government is just watching

Implement the SPÖ’s proposals – rental price brake now

Vienna (OTS/SK) SPÖ finance spokesman Jan Krainer describes Finance Minister Brunner’s statements in today’s Ö1-Journal as “completely meaningless”. “We’ve had record inflation for a year now, people are groaning at the rise in prices, they can often no longer afford their daily groceries or the rents, which are constantly rising. But finance minister Brunner and the government just look on and declare that they have done enough anyway. Meanwhile, not only is the social divide widening, but so is greed inflation and record profits for public companies,” Krainer notes. ****

“It’s about time that the opposition’s proposals were finally implemented,” says Krainer, referring to wifo boss Felbermayr. “Both the SPÖ and the wifo are pushing for inflation-dampening measures such as rent control. But if you listen to the Minister of Finance, you think he’s in a different universe,” says Krainer. “Instead of finally getting the federal competition authority involved to curb the excesses of greed inflation and the crisis profits of stock corporations, this federal government is leaving people alone with their worries. This is a total failure of government policy, which should only have one consequence: to finally clear the way for new elections,” emphasizes Krainer. (close) up

