Goodbye water retention and extra pounds: the simple trick to put an end to it once and for all

Does water retention cause you pain and swelling? Follow this advice to solve all your problems.

Not only the extra kilos and the classic love handles: another widespread problem, capable of making life difficult for both women and men who suffer from it, is water retention.

understood as the accumulation of fluids in the body, this condition mainly affects the lower limbs – starting from the feet and ankles to the knees, legs and thighs – and, although to a lesser extent, also the upper limbs such as hands and arms, even causing weight gain. Who says, however, that the only consequence of water retention is just a few extra pounds? Maybe not everyone imagines it, but this problem can cause pain and a feeling of heaviness in the limbs and joint pain.

At this point, however, the question arises: how is it possible to say goodbye to such an unexpected event and get rid of it completely?

The ideal trick to put an end to water retention

As specified by Magda Roma, when people understand that water retention is given by too many liquids contained in their bodies, they tend to reduce or almost eliminate their water intake. Actually what they should do is the opposite, ie increase fluid intake. In particular, they should drink much more water, since in this way we tend to eliminate the liquids that cause us pain and swelling.

To say ‘goodbye’ forever to water retention and have smooth and light legs like never before, you need to put a series of tips into practice:

As we said, it is of fundamental importance to drink a lot and keep the body hydrated. It would be ideal to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day. Obviously, the weight also influences a ‘detail’ of this kind, mind you. The rule, however, would like them to drink 0.25 liters of water every ten kilos;

In addition to this first aspect, it is also important to take into account how much exercise we practice. On the other hand, it's nothing new to know that going to the gym or even light activity at home has benefits;

If drinking really isn’t your nature, consume raw foods. With this method, in fact, we have the possibility of consuming up to a liter of water, bringing many benefits to our body, without even realizing it.

All simple tricks to complete, therefore, but which will be able to record amazing results.