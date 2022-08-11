In the coming weeks, Google will begin releasing a new function in Italy that will allow you to obtain more information on the results obtained by the search engine. The objective, explains the company in a note, is to clarify the source of the information received, if it is not yet known. “When you search for information on Google, you are likely to often come across results from well-known sources: big brand websites, news sites and more. But there is also a lot of great information and services available on websites that you may never have heard of before, ”the company writes.
The function, it is explained, will be tested in these days. By opening the menu at the 3 dots on any search result, Google explains, you will be able to find out more about the specific page. You can therefore:
- Get more information on the source: In addition to seeing a description of the source from Wikipedia, you will also be able to read what a site says about itself in its own words, when that information is available.
- Find what others on the web have said about a site– Reading what others on the web have written about a site (news, reviews, and other basic helpful context) can help you better evaluate sources.
- Learn more about a topic– In the “About this topic” section, you can find information that includes major news or findings on the same topic from other sources.