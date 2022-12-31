With over 1.5 million patients affected, the increase in cases would be caused by a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout?
Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date
British doctors sound the alarm: gout, the disease of kings, has returned to spread in Great Britain. With over 1.5 million patients affected, the increase in cases would be caused by a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout? Classified as one of the oldest known diseases, this is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes sudden joint pain. The accumulation of uric acid in the blood and tissues, mainly due to the consumption of foods such as liver, bacon, tuna and beer, lead to the onset of the disease. When it occurs, the kidneys fail to remove the uric acid, causing severe pain in the joints and under the skin. The news is reported by Il Messaggero.
Gout, what it is and how it manifests itself
deepening
Create, consumption analysis: what Italians eat
However, experts point out, genetic factors also contribute to the onset of the disease: in fact, although millions of people have excess uric acid in their blood, not everyone develops inflammation. In fact, this can occur when there is a triggering environmental factor, such as a virus, which activates the immune system which, in turn, initiates an inflammatory response against one’s own body. Gout is easily treated with ibuprofen, although prevention is the best cure. An active lifestyle and a healthy diet, preferably smoke-free, remain the best ‘treatments’ to avoid contracting the disease. According to some recent studies, however, the pandemic and long periods at home have increased the consumption of less healthy foods and reduced physical exercise, contributing – in fact – to the return of the disease.
Why is it called disease of kings
From the bizarre name, gout is also known as ‘disease of kings’, as in the past only royalty and nobles could afford a diet rich in alcohol and meat. To have suffered would have been Queen Anne, Henry VIII and George IV. The disease would be making a comeback as today the consumption of junk foods is much more widespread than in the past. In 2021/2022, in fact, it is estimated that 234,000 people were hospitalized due to gout.