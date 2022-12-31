With over 1.5 million patients affected, the increase in cases would be caused by a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout?

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date British doctors sound the alarm: gout, the disease of kings, has returned to spread in Great Britain. With over 1.5 million patients affected, the increase in cases would be caused by a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout? Classified as one of the oldest known diseases, this is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes sudden joint pain. The accumulation of uric acid in the blood and tissues, mainly due to the consumption of foods such as liver, bacon, tuna and beer, lead to the onset of the disease. When it occurs, the kidneys fail to remove the uric acid, causing severe pain in the joints and under the skin. The news is reported by Il Messaggero.

Gout, what it is and how it manifests itself deepening Create, consumption analysis: what Italians eat However, experts point out, genetic factors also contribute to the onset of the disease: in fact, although millions of people have excess uric acid in their blood, not everyone develops inflammation. In fact, this can occur when there is a triggering environmental factor, such as a virus, which activates the immune system which, in turn, initiates an inflammatory response against one’s own body. Gout is easily treated with ibuprofen, although prevention is the best cure. An active lifestyle and a healthy diet, preferably smoke-free, remain the best ‘treatments’ to avoid contracting the disease. According to some recent studies, however, the pandemic and long periods at home have increased the consumption of less healthy foods and reduced physical exercise, contributing – in fact – to the return of the disease. See also Sleep disturbances, never underestimate snoring

Why is it called disease of kings From the bizarre name, gout is also known as ‘disease of kings’, as in the past only royalty and nobles could afford a diet rich in alcohol and meat. To have suffered would have been Queen Anne, Henry VIII and George IV. The disease would be making a comeback as today the consumption of junk foods is much more widespread than in the past. In 2021/2022, in fact, it is estimated that 234,000 people were hospitalized due to gout.

Health and wellness Food safety: the infections we risk at the table and the symptoms These are pathologies related to the consumption of food or water contaminated by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, toxins. These infections include salmonellosis, listeriosis, botulism. Here’s what you need to know Even at the table they take risks infections. The consumption of contaminated food or water by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, toxins or parasites can cause MTAor foodborne diseases. The route of introduction into the body is therefore “dietary” and the symptoms are mainly gastrointestinal with fever, vomiting and diarrhea, but not only, as in the case of listeria or botox MTDs can affect all age groups, but with more serious manifestations in pediatric subjects, immunocompromised people, chronically ill people and pregnant women. They are distinguished in: food infectionscaused by the ingestion of pathogens; food poisoning, when ingesting toxic substances; food poisoningwhen the pathogen produces toxic substances From the latest reports by EFSA and ECDC it is estimated that more than. occur every year in the European Union 320,000 cases of MTA in man. Among the most frequent pathogens are Campylobacter, Salmonella, E. Coli STEC, Yersinia and Listeria. In general, MTAs are favored by poor methods of production, transport and handling of food See also Diet, lose weight without going on a diet? You can, here's the trick