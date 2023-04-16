Gp Shanghai, China tried to convince F1 despite the Covid-19

The Chinese Grand Prix, one of the races on the Formula One circuit, has been canceled again due to Covid-19. Initially announced at the end of last year, this decision was also and above all taken for a speech of protocols that were impossible to cover. Despite this setback, F1 has seen successes in other areas, such as increasing viewership across all digital platforms.

China has declared itself in favor of F1

This year’s Grand Prix has been canceled but it seems that the government of Shanghai, the city where the race takes place, has not been happy about it. They wanted the Grand Prix to take place this year (2024). It now appears that the government of Shanghai, the host city of the event, is looking to return to F1 next year.

“The Shanghai government privately notified Formula 1 that the Covid situation was under control and assured them of a safe and successful event. Their aim was to reassert China‘s global position by demonstrating that the city was once again open to international events. .“, Mark Dreyer told iNews.

