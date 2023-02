ansa

In Great Britain, the police are busy searching for a missing child, after a runaway couple who had made the front pages of every newspaper, Constance Toots Marten and Mark Gordon, were tracked down and arrested in Brighton, on the English Channel. The newborn, son of the two, was a few days old when they disappeared in January. Marten and Gordon remain in custody and are being interrogated, the Metropolitan Police explained to the BBC.