Home » Great football gala, the 2024 AIC awards
Health

Great football gala, the 2024 AIC awards

by admin
Great football gala, the 2024 AIC awards

In Milan the annual appointment with the stars of Serie A, B and the women’s championship

4 December 2023 (modified 5 December 2023 | 00:30) – MILAN

The Grand Football Gala is back, the Football Association event that rewards the stars of the championship. The setting is Superstudio Maxi in Milan, the voice introducing the event is that of Malika Ayane. The 2023 Football Grand Gala brought together many stars from our Serie A, competing for the prizes in the different categories. And Victor Osimhen won the best player award.

The first prize awarded is for the best goal of last season. The winner is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the feat achieved against Atalanta. Kvara – who greeted Luciano Spalletti with a long hug – beat Theo Hernandez. The women’s award went to Manuela Giugliano.

best company

The award for best club of the 2022/2023 season goes to Napoli and was awarded to president Aurelio De Laurentiis: “It was an unforgettable year. We brought a smile to the city, transforming the stadium into a meeting center – ADL commented -. We have to thank Spalletti, who I already wanted to bring to the national team when he was in Russia. I thank my players, Cristiano Giuntoli and above all the Napoli fans who deserve this. I was struck by the fact that the celebrations went on for months in our country, also involving those who followed us from abroad. In other cities they barely lasted a day…”.

trainer

Luciano Spalletti wins the best coach of the year award. Protagonist of the triumphal ride that delivered the scudetto to Napoli last season, he beat Simone Inzaghi and Maurizio Sarri. “Thank you Napoli” said the current technical commissioner in a loud voice from the stage, upon receiving the award.

in the top 11

See also  To have stronger immune defenses during the summer these are the foods to eat

Five players from Napoli, three from Inter and as many from Milan: here is the top 11 of the 2022/2023 season. Goalkeeper: Maignan. Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Kim, Theo Hernández. Midfielders: Barella, Lobotka, Çalhanoğlu. Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Leao.

best young man

The best young player in Serie B 2022/2023 is Giovanni Fabbian, an Inter school midfielder who, after his loan to Reggina, this year plays for Thiago Motta’s Bologna. Born in 2003, last year he collected 8 goals in 36 appearances. Daniele Orsato wins the award as best referee of the year at the Gran Gala del Calcio. He surpassed his colleagues Maresca and Chiffi in the vote. Interviewed on stage, he revealed some curiosities about his work, before receiving the award from Gianluca Rocchi.

donne

Inter player Tabitha Chawinga is the best footballer of 2022/2023. The top 11 women of the season were also announced at the Grand Gala. Francesca Durante (Inter), Lisa Boattin (Juvents), Carina Wenninger (Roma), Elena Linari (Roma), Moeka Minami (Roma), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Giada Greggi (Roma), Andressa Alves Da Silva (Roma), Tabitha Chawinga (Inter), Emilie Haavi (Roma).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the candidates

These are the other candidates for the 2023 edition. Coach of the year: Simone Inzaghi, Maurizio Sarri, Luciano Spalletti. Club of the year: Fiorentina, Inter, Napoli. Best young Serie B player: Elia Caprile, Giovanni Fabbian, Stefano Turati. Referee of the year: Daniele Chiffi, Fabio Maresca, Daniele Orsato.

Gazzetta dello Sport

See also  "Forever Tribulation" announced the release date at the E3 show, and the final test will be launched in the near future | 4Gamers

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Tiktok trend “Floortime”: Why it’s good to just...

ASTRAGALUS: NATURAL ALLY TO IMPROVE ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE

Diabetes and sleep quality: the connection that scares...

Our son (11) said: “I have no problem...

8-Minute Workout for a Flat Stomach and Muscle...

Heart of the athletes most at risk, professionals...

30% cuts to reimbursements on visits and blood...

Huvenhoopsmoor: Experience moorland history and cranes | >...

center-right ahead, «Chega!» booms. Nobody has a majority...

Francesca Colombo: “With the Mandala Lab, a gym...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy