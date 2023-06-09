Great styling ideas for every hair length!

If you’re about to pick up your high school diploma, do it in style! After all, this is an event that will forever remain not only in your memory, but also in a photo. We know it’s hard to choose the right dress and hairstyle among the many choices. Braids, updos, sleek looks, glamor waves… and that’s just the hair department. However, there is something important to remember – these two key elements of your look need to work together. So, if you have already decided on a dress, we have compiled a list of best prom hairstyles 2023 ideas in this article.

Prom Hairstyles 2023 – Half-open hair

If you don’t want to put all your hair up and would rather show off the beauty of your mane, then half-up hairstyles are your best friends for prom. They are easy to style and convey a sense of harmony and femininity. This is exactly the kind of look that many girls want for their prom. In addition, half-open hairstyles perfectly combine the feeling of formality and nonchalance and give the look a touch of boho chic. In addition, it is one of the prom hairstyles 2023 that you can do yourself.

Styling-Tipp: For your prom 2023, combine half-up hairstyle with a romantic bohemian style dress and you will look stunning.

Bun hairstyles for a sophisticated look

The classic deep bun or the loose, romantic bun never go out of style, which is why they are among the ideal prom hairstyles 2023. They are also perfect for letting off steam on the dance floor. If you are looking for prom hairstyles for long hair, a loose bun will wrap your mane nicely without taking away the volume, quite the opposite. If you have short hair but want to put it in an elegant bun for your prom, you will need extensions for the event to get the length and volume you need for this hairstyle.

Styling-Tipp: This hairstyle is great to combine with a dress with one or two bare shoulders or with a bare back.

Be the real prom queen with a braided crown

Braiding hairstyles for your special evening certainly takes more time, but it is worth every minute. An elegant braided crown is both romantic and formal and will help you stand out from the crowd. However, this hairstyle is not one of the prom hairstyles 2023 that you can do yourself. Therefore, we recommend that you use the services of an experienced hairdresser to make your look truly impressive.

Styling-Tipp: If your dress has thin straps or a unique back detail, this braided hairstyle is the perfect complement. It also pairs beautifully with a bare-shoulder dress if you prefer the romance of this style to the elegance of an updo.

Fairytale prom hairstyles 2023 with natural flowers

No girl can get too many flowers for her prom, right? But how about adorning your hair with them too? As there are no better accessories than those that charge us with natural vibes, a few natural flowers in your hair for graduation day will add a unique touch of romance and femininity to your look.

These prom hairstyles for medium length hair that you see in the pictures are elegance in its purest form. A full braid, a low loose bun with curly strands in the front, a wavy twisted hairstyle – they all look so fresh accented with those flowers. If you want a hairstyle that has a natural character, these hairstyles are for you.

Styling-Tipp: These magical prom hairstyles 2023 also deserve a magical dress. Therefore, we recommend that you stick to such fabrics – for example, a satin dress with flared sleeves, a silk one-shoulder model or a dress with a lace motif. Go for light colors – ecru, pale pink or pale blue, it is important that the color is soft. But if you want to add a modern touch to your romantic look and feel most comfortable on the dance floor, then go ahead and wear them with sneakers, you’ll look stunning!

Here is how you can style a pixie cut for prom

For those girls who are brave enough to reach for the unique pixie hairstyles, for the special day we recommend going for a sleek look or styling their tresses in an unconventional way such as braiding them into a loose braid, but keep the volume and set with hairspray. Hair accessories are also a great way to spice up a short hairstyle. Put on a dainty tiara and let your bangs gently frame your face

Styling-Tipp: The beauty of short hairstyles is that they are original in their own way and add an extra dose of character to any lady who opts for them. That’s why we recommend that you go for a classic dress model, with a clean cut that still beautifully shows off a part of your body – be it a backless dress or one with a thigh slit.

