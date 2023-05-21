Greece to the vote, between disillusionment and the unknown youth – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(by Elena Kaniadakis) (ANSA) – ATHENS, MAY 20 – Almost 10 million citizens are preparing to vote in Greece to elect the new government, after a subdued electoral campaign, marked by a climate of general disillusionment among voters with the class manager. The result is affected by the uncertainty of the youth vote, and the possibility that no party will be able to obtain a majority to govern.



The latest polls give the outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head of the conservative party of Nea Dimokratia, the lead, with a percentage of votes around 35-38% and a gap of 5-7 points over his main rival Syriza. But there is cautious optimism within the ranks of the main Greek left-wing party: 438,000 young people between the ages of 17 and 21 are called to vote, and overall the percentage of undecided is around 10%. A basin from which the leader of the opposition, Alexis Tsipras, hopes to be able to draw to reach his rival and thus try to form a progressive coalition government with the other parties, including the socialist Pasok, the third political force in the country which, according to forecasts, could obtain 10% of the votes. (HANDLE).

