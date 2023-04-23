Growing clematis as a pot plant

Clematis are a flowering vine that bloom in the garden from spring until the first frost in autumn and are a real eye catcher. She can also be planted in tubs or pots, making her ideal for small gardens, patios and balconies to enjoy her beautiful, vibrantly colored flowers. Read on to learn how to properly care for your potted clematis.

How to care for clematis in a pot

If you want to grow clematis in a pot, you should choose a slow-growing variety, as the fast-growing varieties need a lot of space for their roots. Another important point is their size, as some species grow up to a meter in length while others exceed a meter in height. Keep this in mind when choosing a variety to plant. Opt for strains like Bees Jubilee, Carnaby, Dawn, Fireworks, Lady Northcliffe, and Royalty.

Which pot is best?

Don’t use plastic pots or jars as they get too hot in the summer and offer no shelter in the winter. Make sure the pot is at least 45cm deep and 30cm wide and has drainage holes.

Clematis are among the most conspicuous climbing plants. Provide a suitable support or place the pot against a wall or fence with a small trellis. Tie the plants securely to the frame as they will carry a lot of weight when fully utilized.

Care tips for the clematis in the pot

Clematis can do very well in pots with proper care, especially during the first two years as the plant grows and establishes itself.

Earth: Clematis does best in potting soil that is well-drained. Add a layer of mulch or manure under the soil to provide additional nutrients for the plant and provide more protection for the roots during winter.

Clematis does best in potting soil that is well-drained. Add a layer of mulch or manure under the soil to provide additional nutrients for the plant and provide more protection for the roots during winter. Irrigation: Clematis that are planted in a pot need to be watered regularly as the potting soil dries out quickly. Check the humidity daily because this plant likes a lot of water. But make sure that the excess water drains off to avoid waterlogging and root rot.

Clematis that are planted in a pot need to be watered regularly as the potting soil dries out quickly. Check the humidity daily because this plant likes a lot of water. But make sure that the excess water drains off to avoid waterlogging and root rot. Licht: Place the pot in a partially shaded spot as the plant needs about 6 hours of direct sunlight but you want its roots to remain cool.

Place the pot in a partially shaded spot as the plant needs about 6 hours of direct sunlight but you want its roots to remain cool. Fertilize: If you added manure or compost when you planted the clematis, you won’t need to fertilize again for the first year. Once the plant is established, fertilize it with rose fertilizer in spring to encourage flowering. Start fertilizing as soon as the plant begins to grow and stop as soon as you see a flower bud. Fertilize again only after flowering has stopped.

If you added manure or compost when you planted the clematis, you won’t need to fertilize again for the first year. Once the plant is established, fertilize it with rose fertilizer in spring to encourage flowering. Start fertilizing as soon as the plant begins to grow and stop as soon as you see a flower bud. Fertilize again only after flowering has stopped. repot: For most varieties, you should enlarge the container every two years. You should prepare the new pot with fresh soil. Check the roots and if there are signs of root rot, remove the damaged parts and soak the entire root ball in a solution of one part hydrogen peroxide and three parts water for several hours or overnight.

Caring for clematis in pots in winter

While most species are generally hardy, some will need protection from the harsh, cold winter weather as their potted root system is less isolated than plants grown in the ground.

If you’re growing your clematis in a ceramic pot, you should place it in a sheltered corner or against a sheltered wall to keep it from freezing. If the container is winterized, leave the plant where it is.

For extra protection, add a layer of mulch or compost to protect the roots.