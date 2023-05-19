Grumbling in the stomach: these sausages fail the ÖKO-TEST!

Although it is currently winter, the pleasant temperatures still invite you to barbecue in the garden or on the balcony. If you want to use the sun’s rays to sizzle again, you’ll certainly grab a bratwurst. But which one should it be? The ÖKO-TEST test could help here: A total of 19 boiled pork grilled sausages – including seven Thuringian bratwurst – were examined (issue 7/2022). In addition to high-priced organic markets, inexpensive own brands from discounters and supermarkets were also examined.

Next to the The taste became that too mouthfeel of the casing and meat of the prepared sausages tested by sensory experts. A laboratory also has the sausages for ingredients and pollutants examined. The results make up 50 percent of the overall rating. Do the other 50 percent Transparency and Animal Husbandry out of. If the pigs don’t have enough space to roam, the tail is docked, the animals are castrated, vaccinated or fed with antibiotics, all points are deducted in the rating.

Bratwurst test winner at ÖKO-TEST

Only two products scored “very well” in the test. The test winner are both certified organic: At just under 10 euros for 500 grams, the Alnatura Rostbrat sausages (Bioland) are among the more expensive sausages in the test.

But even a well-known supermarket giant can top grade to back up. The Edeka organic original Thuringian bratwurst costs around 6.30 euros. In the overall comparison, the Edeka sausage is even a bit better than the Bioland sausage. The reason: the laboratory found traces of mineral oil components in the Alnatura sausage, while the supermarket bratwurst was free of mineral oil.

Mineral oil, bacteria and deficiencies in animal husbandry

Four other products performed “good” in the test. They are also among the organic sausages. Of the conventional grilled sausages, none of the products got a “good” rating. Two sausages still secure the rating “satisfactory”. Ten others are only “sufficient” in the test, including the conventional sausage from Edeka.

The Bratwurst from the discounter Aldi for a cheap 2.50 euros per 500 grams did not pass the test with the rating “poor”. In addition to increased mineral oil components, phosphates and an increased salt content are also responsible for the poor rating. Apart from that, ÖKO-TEST criticizes the only “sufficient” transparency and animal husbandry. For the sake of the animals, you should better keep your hands off these sausages in the future. Again, be careful here: In Penny’s sausages, the experts even found clostridia, spore-forming bacteria that cause intestinal inflammation in humans.

You can read the detailed test report for a fee at ÖKO-TEST.

The right grill for the perfect barbecue evening

Our experts from the CHIP test center regularly examine the latest gas grills. In the following table you can see what test winners, price tips and the exciting alternatives can do. Further information and all models in the test can be found in our detailed purchase advice and in our gas grill best list.