Success for FORUM PA 2023: 58 exhibitors, more than 900 speakers, over 25,000 registered for 200 face-to-face events

After three days full of scenarios, talks, interviews, work tables, training meetings and updates on the great challenge of implementing the PNRR and European programming, FORUM PA 2023 it concluded at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome with the participation of over 900 speakers and 25,000 registered for the in-person events. At the center of the debate was the valorisation of people in the Public Administration, essential for the implementation of investments and reforms, including competitions, recruitment, great resignation, skills, attraction and enhancement of talent. A transversal element that characterized the events was the role and presence of women in the Public Administration, a topic developed in collaboration with a dedicated Steering Committee. FPA has also announced the obtaining of the UNI/PDR 125:2022 certification on gender equality in the working context, confirming the commitment to promote inclusion and equity. Among the illustrious guests, numerous ministers, including Paolo Zangrillo, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Adolfo Urso, Giuseppe Valditara, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Raffaele Fitto, Daniela Santanchè and Matteo Salvini.

Among the main partners of Forum PA 2023: ACIwhich is committed to raising awareness of road safety and contributing to the public debate on the ecological transition and the development of the automotive industry Ciscowhich promotes the creation of a secure and strategic environment for the future, offering solutions for digital development, cybersecurity, environmental sustainability and the training of new generations, DXC Technologywho underlined the importance of the human factor in implementing technological innovation and providing a valuable experience to customers, Intellera Consultingwho reiterated the importance of enhancing talent and promoting the proactivity of new entrants for the transformation of the public sector, Lutech which highlighted the importance of technological innovation in the public sector and underlined the centrality of training and skills to face the challenges of digitization and TIM which has brought advanced technologies such as the Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity and AI to the table to support the digital transformation of cities.

Carlo Mochi Sismondi, President of FPA, underlined that FORUM PA 2023 offered a platform for dialogue and connection between the actors involved in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, facilitating the comparison between central and territorial bodies and large companies. New ideas were gathered from citizens, businesses and territories, highlighting the best experiences and giving a voice to young people, who represent the future of the Public Administration.

Gianni Dominici, General Manager of FPAcommented that this year’s edition recorded a large participation and highlighted the courage to organize face-to-face events, obtaining a significant involvement from the participants in the conferences, academies and work tables, in which the different professional communities had the opportunity to meet and work on strategic issues for the development of the country.