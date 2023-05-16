Gummies: What makes gummies hard or soft

They either stick to your teeth, are almost rock-hard, or you can swallow the soft mass without chewing: sweets made from fruit gums have very different consistencies. Researchers from Turkey have analyzed exactly why this is the case.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Lgummy confectionery lovers know that the mechanical properties of the candy can vary quite a bit. Some rubbers are very soft, others significantly harder. The dimensional stability is also correspondingly different. Obviously, the haptic properties of gummy confectionery can be adjusted through the respective recipe. Researchers from Özyeğin University in Istanbul and Middle East Technical University (Orta Doğu Teknik Üniversitesi) in Ankara analyzed how variations in ingredients and their amounts affect the product.

In countless series of measurements, they varied the ratio of glucose to sucrose as well as the proportions of starch and gelatine. And then they looked at how that affects mechanical properties, moisture content, and pH (acidity). They presented their findings in the journal Physics of Fluids.

These fruit gums are rather soft Quelle: picture alliance / Zoonar/JIRI HERA

“The large number of parameters was the greatest challenge,” says author Suzan Tireki. One finding, perhaps not surprising, is that the formulation has an impact on the average bond length between molecules, which in turn determines mechanical properties. But Tireki is surprised by the realization that they are not dependent on the proportion of starch.

Instead of sweets

Finally eat healthy

In a next step, the researchers examined how different recipes affect the shelf life of gummy confectionery. They stored samples between 10 and 30 degrees Celsius for three months and at 15 to 22 degrees for a year. The researchers write that the knowledge gained in this way could be used to optimize recipes in different climate zones.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten minutes of everyday knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music, among others, or directly via RSS feed.