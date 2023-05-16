Home » Gummies: What makes gummies hard or soft
Gummies: What makes gummies hard or soft

Gummies: What makes gummies hard or soft
Why some fruit gums are hard and others are soft

Quelle: picture alliance / Zoonar/JIRI HERA

They either stick to your teeth, are almost rock-hard, or you can swallow the soft mass without chewing: sweets made from fruit gums have very different consistencies. Researchers from Turkey have analyzed exactly why this is the case.

Lgummy confectionery lovers know that the mechanical properties of the candy can vary quite a bit. Some rubbers are very soft, others significantly harder. The dimensional stability is also correspondingly different. Obviously, the haptic properties of gummy confectionery can be adjusted through the respective recipe. Researchers from Özyeğin University in Istanbul and Middle East Technical University (Orta Doğu Teknik Üniversitesi) in Ankara analyzed how variations in ingredients and their amounts affect the product.

In countless series of measurements, they varied the ratio of glucose to sucrose as well as the proportions of starch and gelatine. And then they looked at how that affects mechanical properties, moisture content, and pH (acidity). They presented their findings in the journal Physics of Fluids.

These fruit gums are rather soft

Quelle: picture alliance / Zoonar/JIRI HERA

“The large number of parameters was the greatest challenge,” says author Suzan Tireki. One finding, perhaps not surprising, is that the formulation has an impact on the average bond length between molecules, which in turn determines mechanical properties. But Tireki is surprised by the realization that they are not dependent on the proportion of starch.

In a next step, the researchers examined how different recipes affect the shelf life of gummy confectionery. They stored samples between 10 and 30 degrees Celsius for three months and at 15 to 22 degrees for a year. The researchers write that the knowledge gained in this way could be used to optimize recipes in different climate zones.

