Basketball BBL: Munich vs. Göttingen – live ticker – quarterfinals, 1st game – 2022/2023 playoffs

12. 20:58 Mark Smith is on fire, first hits a risky threesome and then cheekily pushes through to Till Pape in a duel with Cassius Winston. Good start for the violets in the second section!

11. 20:57 Soccer star Alphonso Davies is also present in the Audi Dome. He is greeted in the front row by the mascot.

11. 20:56 Beginning of 2nd quarter

10. 20:54 Quarter conclusion:

Even in the first ten minutes of the playoffs, not everything that glitters is gold for the Munich team. But a few good phases and a high rate of three are enough for the Trinchieri protégés to have a comfortable lead.

10. 20:54 End of 1st quarter

9. 20:53 That was a great game from Bayern, Corey Walden has every place in the world after two or three quick passes in the left corner. But he doesn’t hit.

8. 20:52 Now the Munich team make it through the transition quickly a few times. Cassius Winston definitely gives the offensive new momentum and Elias Harris is also good in the game.

8. 20:50 Göttingen can counter immediately. Geno Crandell lays out to the left to Mark Smith, who hits it immediately! The BG is currently two points behind.

8. 20:49 Cassius Winston enters the floor and provides some relief with a threesome from headquarters.

7. 20:48 At the moment, the Munich team is making one unnecessary turnover after the other. Not much is left of the good start.

6. 20:46 Bayern has already reached the team foul limit. Javon Bess is allowed to the line.

6. 20:45 Goettingen follows up! Geno Crandell heaves a pass through the middle under the basket to Rayshaun Hammonds, who is completely clear.

5. 20:44 After more than four minutes, Till Pape scored the first points for BG from the game from the left corner. Now the violets have to fill up.

4. 20:42 Now Obst throws the airball, but still pulls the foul. He can convert all three free throws and put his team comfortably in the lead early on.

4. 20:41 Niels Giffey follows up from the outside! A strong three-way quota would of course be enormously important for Munich today.

3. 20:41 Andi Obst pulls the opponents towards him and passes over to Nick Weiler-Babb, who puts Bayern in the lead with a three-pointer.

2. 20:40 Harper Kamp gets the first two points from the free-throw line. The 34-year-old is one of the surprises of the season anyway and was actually sorted out at BG.

1. 20:38 Three seconds are played when the game is interrupted for the first time. One of the referees still has something to clarify about the gang.

1. 20:37 game start

20:37 High-ranking visitors in the Audi Dome – Edmund Stoiber and Uli Hoeneß also don’t want to miss the game.

20:33 Die Starting Five: Isaac Bonga, Nick Weiler-Babb, Andi Obst, Niklas Wimberg and Freddie Gillespie start for the FCBB. The BGG starts with Harald Frey, Geno Crandell, Harper Kamp, Till Pape and Javon Bess.

20:18 As is well known, Munich has its strengths in rebounding and will try to slow down the pace. On the Göttingen side, the focus is on the three guards Harald Frey, Mark Smith and Geno Crandell, who together score an average of 43.4 points per game.

20:11 Never before in the history of the BBL has there been a playoff series between FC Bayern and BG Göttingen. Since 2012, however, there have been 21 main round duels, of which Munich have won 17.

20:06 The future of Andrea Trinchieri should also depend on the outcome of the series. The eccentric trainer’s contract expires in June. Pablo Laso is already being discussed as a possible successor – the Spaniard coached Real Madrid for eleven years between 2011 and 2022 before he had to resign due to health problems.

20:04 Nevertheless, there are signs that Göttingen is capable of a surprise here. On the one hand, the violets were only able to win against Bayern at the end of April. On the other hand, three top performers are missing from Munich: Vladimir Lučić, Othello Hunter and Augustine Rubit.

19:56 The huge differences between the two clubs become clear with a look at the financial possibilities. With 23 million euros, the FCBB has the highest budget in the league, while Göttingen is in the lower midfield with around 3.5 million euros. The Violets had probably hoped that Bayern would still be struggling with a double burden at this point. But that’s not the case, since the Munich team missed the EuroLeague playoffs and can now fully concentrate on the BBL finish.

19:50 FC Bayern is a permanent guest in the playoffs, but was last able to win the title in 2019. ALBA Berlin has won the championship in the past three years, and the Bonners, who have been outstanding again this season, can also be expected to win their first championship title. BG Göttingen, on the other hand, is a clear outsider in the postseason and has mostly been in the lower regions of the table since they were promoted again in 2014.

19:42 First to the general conditions: The playoffs will be played in the best-of-five format as usual, so three wins are necessary to progress. As the better-placed team in the main round, FC Bayern Munich has home advantage twice in a row, the next game is on Ascension Day at 6 p.m.